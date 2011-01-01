the glory that was Modern Humorist. Still cherished in the memories of its tens of fans, Modern Humorist was an entertainment company founded by John Aboud and Michael Colton. From 2000 to 2003, MH ran an award-winning comedy web magazine, published three books, produced live theater shows, performed radio sketches, sold television and film projects, and regularly published comedy in print magazines (remember those?). For a brief, wondrous time, Modern Humorist was the place to find smart comedy from both established talents and the next generation of hacks.

This website is now a semi-functioning archive, a monument to the talent and/or derangement of Modern Humorist's writers and artists. MH contributors have gone on to work for "The Simpsons," "Saturday Night Live," "The Daily Show," "The Office," "Parks & Recreation," "Mad Men," David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Onion. They have become novelists and filmmakers, comedians and journalists, cartoonists and crossword champions. And one of them is the DJ for Fenway Park. He wins.

Every day, except when we didn't feel like it, ModernHumorist.com extracted comedy juice from the abundant premise grapes of the time: George W. Bush, the Internet bubble, Britney Spears, and dogs humping stuffed animals. We invite you to drink deeply of that juice, finely aged in this digital cask.

-the eds.