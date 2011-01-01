Modern Humorist

Beholdthe glory that was Modern Humorist. Still cherished in the memories of its tens of fans, Modern Humorist was an entertainment company founded by John Aboud and Michael Colton. From 2000 to 2003, MH ran an award-winning comedy web magazine, published three books, produced live theater shows, performed radio sketches, sold television and film projects, and regularly published comedy in print magazines (remember those?). For a brief, wondrous time, Modern Humorist was the place to find smart comedy from both established talents and the next generation of hacks.

This website is now a semi-functioning archive, a monument to the talent and/or derangement of Modern Humorist's writers and artists. MH contributors have gone on to work for "The Simpsons," "Saturday Night Live," "The Daily Show," "The Office," "Parks & Recreation," "Mad Men," David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Onion. They have become novelists and filmmakers, comedians and journalists, cartoonists and crossword champions. And one of them is the DJ for Fenway Park. He wins.

Every day, except when we didn't feel like it, ModernHumorist.com extracted comedy juice from the abundant premise grapes of the time: George W. Bush, the Internet bubble, Britney Spears, and dogs humping stuffed animals. We invite you to drink deeply of that juice, finely aged in this digital cask.

-the eds.



Editors' Picks
 The best of Modern Humorist as chosen by us
 Positive Prank Phone Calls
 Why be cruel when you can be kind?
MP3s=Communism
 Intellectual property theft? Why, it's worse than Hitler
 Save America! Week
 Using the power of art to promote civic responsibility
Puppy Love and the R. Kelly Sex Video
 Modern Humorist exclusives
 The Jim Morrison Simulatron
 The lizard king breaks on through to Flash technology
1013 Vague News Radio
 Mostly news, most of the time
 Movie Trailer Cliché Theater
 Coming soon to a multiplex near you
Holy Tango of Poetry
 If poets wrote poems whose titles were anagrams of their names
 Zoomys Fun Page
 Fun for ages nine to nine-and-a-half!
Grating Cards
 Cards that convey what you're too cowardly to say
 Rough Draft
 Pop Culture the Way It Almost Was
Building the Perfect Salmon
 Good news for genetically engineered fish
 MonkeyHotOrNot?
 Aping the popular online fad
FAQ: January 28
 All about the 24-hour period between January 27 and 29
 Star Saga
 Inside the making of the Star Saga saga

